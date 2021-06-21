Annual 4th of July celebration returning to Florence

FLORENCE — The Florence Volunteer Fire Department will once again be hosting its annual July 4th fireworks show.

The fireworks will go off at approximately 10:20 pm. on July 4 and people are invited to bring their own picnic and enjoy the evening.

There will be music for everyone’s enjoyment and a raffle during the evening as well. There is no cost to attend the event.

The picnic and fireworks show will be held at the Florence Community Park, 5514 Florence Carlton Loop in Florence.

