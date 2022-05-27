Annual Memorial Day celebration returning to Corvallis

CORVALLIS - A Memorial Dau tradition is returning to the Bitterroot.

The 102nd annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade — hosted by Corvallis American Legion Post #91 and Auxiliary Unit #91 — will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

The parade theme this year is “Let Freedom Ring.” The Parade Grand Marshall is US Army veteran, veteran advocate and Post #91 member Edna Nasca, who has served in the Corvallis American Legion Post #91 for 24 years.

This year's parade will begin with the C-47 Miss Montana which will put out the parachutists. Once the parachute team is on the ground, World War II fighters will perform two flyovers. During the last flyover, the aircraft will conduct the Missing Man Formation.

The annual memorial ceremony will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery beginning at 12 p.m. Post members will name all the veterans buried at the cemetery dating back to the Mexican War (1848). Following the cemetery ceremony, a wreath will be placed in the Bitterroot River for all those who died at sea.

The Corvallis Performing Arts Booster Club is putting on a barbecue in front of the high school following the parade.

Organizers note that World War I veterans started the Corvallis Memorial Day parade after they returned from Europe and 102 years ago, the first annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade started south down a dirt Main Street.

People can register online at johnmowat7@gmail.com or on the day of the parade at the corner of Second and Market streets in Corvallis. For more information call Chris Kurinec at 406-802-4532, or email corvallispost91@gmail.com.