Authorities identify man found dead following Hamilton fire

HAMILTON — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a structure fire in Hamilton on December 8, 2023.

According to a news release, Roger Williams, 84, of Hamilton died from "thermal injuries and smoke inhalation."

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely states that an investigation determined that the fire was accidental and was likely started by a cigarette.

"The investigation is a tragic reminder of the dangers of smoking indoors. Furniture, bedding, and papers inside the home can catch fire from burning cigarettes," the release states.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 300 block of North Fifth Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the structure.

