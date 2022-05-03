Ballots for Bitterroot Valley Community College funding due Tuesday

HAMILTON - Tuesday's voting will determine whether Ravalli County voters will back permanent funding for the new Bitterroot Valley Community College.

Residents who still haven't mailed in ballots will need to drop them off in person at two locations. Ballots need to carry a May 2 postmark, with all the voting being done through the mail.

Ballots can be dropped off Tuesday, at the Ravalli County Elections Office in Hamilton, or at the Florence School Administration Building between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.