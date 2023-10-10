Bitter Root Land Trust earns national award

HAMILTON — An organization in the Bitterroot Valley that works to conserve water, wildlife habitat, and farms and ranches is being honored at the national level for its work.

The Bitter Root Land Trust is a nonprofit that not only partners with the community, but local landowners for its conservation efforts.

The group is the national recipient of the 2023 Land Trust Excellence Award, which highlights innovative land conservation successes.

The award recognized Bitter Root Land Trust for its work, especially for its partnership with the Right to Farm and Ranch Board on the renewal of the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Program.

The program works with willing landowners to manage growth, preserve open lands, and maintain habitat among other goals.

Bitter Root Land Trust executive director Gavin Ricklef says the national recognition will have a major impact for years to come.

"We didn't seek this award, it's really indicative of the community coming together around shared values, collectively sharing a vision for what this place can look like. And ensuring that agriculture, wildlife, fisheries, and the beauty of the valley are still here." - Bitter Root Land Trust executive director Gavin Ricklef

The Bitter Root Land Trust has partnered with more than 50 local families in the Bitterroot Valley to conserve nearly 13,000 acres of land. For more information visit their website.