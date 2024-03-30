Bitterroot College UM reports jump in spring enrollment

HAMILTON — Officials are reporting more students are taking classes at Bitterroot College UM in Hamilton.

Bitterroot College UM has 145 students enrolled this spring semester, which is a 39% increase compared to last spring.

For the past two years, the institution located in Hamilton has experienced steady student enrollment growth, and this trend continues into the current semester.

"We are thrilled to see our enrollment numbers rise once again this spring," said Bitterroot College UM Director Kristina Berger. “The enrollment increase reflects our growing academic offerings, career preparation, workforce development and supportive community.”

The college has adopted a Guided Pathways approach where course offerings are more closely aligned to degrees and certificate completion and delivered using the accessible learning modalities students prefer.

“What’s really exciting is our work with local high schools where pathway programs aligning high school and college offerings are being constructed using existing dual enrollment programs,” Berger added.

In addition to classroom growth, Bitterroot College UM has graduated numerous Ravalli County residents this academic year in career fields that are in high demand, including:



25 graduates with a Commercial Driver’s License

25 graduates with a Medical Assistant Certificate

6 graduates with a Nursing Assistant Training Certificate

9 graduates with a certificate in phlebotomy

Courses and programs have been designed with accessibility in mind allowing students to choose how they want to attend courses, be it in person on our Hamilton campus, accessing hybrid options through remote platforms or taking online classes.

“The University of Montana is committed to providing accessible, career-focused higher education at Bitterroot College UM,” said UM Associate Vice Provost Tom Gallagher. “Director Berger continues to establish innovative partnerships that serve workforce demands, as we’ve seen in the healthcare and transportation industries. As UM Bitterroot College UM looks to the future, it remains dedicated to fostering innovation, excellence, and inclusivity in its educational mission.”

For more information about Bitterroot College UM and its programs, visit umt.edu/bc.