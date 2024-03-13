Bitterroot National Forest hosting hiring events for wildland firefighters

HAMILTON — Even though spring is just around the corner, the U.S. Forest Service is already looking ahead to fire season.

Bitterroot National Forest has been on the hunt for more wildland firefighters since March 4, 2024.

Reporter Emily Brown was in Hamilton to learn why a wildland fire career is an important one now more than ever.

“Twenty-one seasons in and the smell of it is always reminiscent every time you get on the ground and start fighting fire,” Bitterroot Helitack Superintendent Joshua Woodard expressed.

Wildland firefighting is a job that saves lives and landscapes which Woodard knows is getting more intense as fire seasons have been getting worse.

“You know, we've been seeing historically huge fire seasons,” he stated.

However, the number of wildland firefighters has decreased.

Woodard echoed that sentiment, “I think our hiring has been down a little bit."

Still though, recalling his own positive experiences as a firefighter, he is optimistic about hiring for the upcoming season.

"I've had way more good days than bad. So usually I come home with a smile on my face, especially when we're out there flying around and getting to do our job," described Woodard.

The Bitterroot National Forest is looking to add 11 more firefighters to their crews which is why they hosted an in-person hiring event in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Current Bitterroot Wildland Firefighters sat down with applicants at the National Forest Supervisor's office to talk job details.

“This is new. They haven't done this in a long time. So, the ability to come in and speak with us, create a USAJOBS account, put in your application, and then potentially get hired within a couple of days, [is] very new,” Woodard explained.

“They're just like, telling me all about it and it's really motivating me for sure," New applicant Ashlynn Langum shared.

Langum trying to continue her family’s tradition of wildland firefighting while also making an impact on her community.

"Both my parents and my brother, so it kind of runs in the family."

If hired, Langum is excited to get to work outside.

"Get my hands dirty, do something I'm passionate about. I've always liked the woods. I've always liked [the] land and keeping it safe seems really cool to me that really motivates me,” she detailed.

All new hire general schedule (GS-3/4) positions will spend lots of time in the woods training.

The job includes a lot of physical labor; “Lots of sawing, lots of digging, get their hands dirty. It is a very dirty job and that's kind of the fun of it sometimes too,” Woodard said.

New hires will also receive full benefits, retention incentives, gear, and the ability to make money in a short period of time.

Base pay for GS-3/4 positions ranges from $15 to $17 an hour.

Woodard offered there is room for growth, "As soon as you start getting to overtime hazard pay, it'll go up, you know, into the twenties for sure."

Plus, in a very busy fire season, work will be more frequent which means an increase in overall pay.

“If it's really kind of a run and gun summer, you're looking at about 13 or 14 days and then you get a couple of days off. If it's really busy, it's 14 and then three paid days. So, if the season lines up right, you could have not have an unpaid day all summer.”

Bitterroot wildland firefighters will also be at the Ravalli County Career Fair at Hamilton High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Contact Deputy Fire Staff Officer Matt Young at 406-493-4391 or matthew.young@usda.gov, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot for additional information.