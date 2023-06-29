Bitterroot National Forest issued 4th of July reminders

HAMILTON - Bitterroot National Forest officials are issuing some reminders ahead of the long 4th of July weekend, including that fireworks are not allowed on national forest lands.



Fireworks are not permitted on all National Forests year-round. No fireworks, exploding targets, or any other pyrotechnic devices of any kind may be discharged anywhere within the Bitterroot National Forest, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Leave them at home. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in jail. Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs which can be substantial.

Campgrounds on the Forest are open and ready for visitors. Campgrounds fill up quickly. For a complete list of campgrounds and to determine if your favorite campground is one in which you can reserve a site, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot and click on the Visit Us pull down menu and select Recreation.

Campgrounds must be occupied the first night. Most campgrounds are first come, first served. Sites must be occupied the first night; no setting out chairs or coolers days before actually occupying the campsite.

Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave. When leaving your campsite, douse the fire with water, stir, and check your campfire for heat. One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions including the predicted afternoon thunderstorms.

Expect heavier traffic than normal on forest roads and trails over the holiday. Drive defensively and notify us of any downed trees or road damage so repairs can be made. Some trails and roads may not be open at higher elevations due to snow, high water, washouts, or trees that have fallen. Please stay on the designated trails and roads and do not create new trails to get around hazards.

Pack it In–Pack it Out is the best practice for all of your belongings and garbage. The message is simple: whatever you bring in, you are responsible for bringing it out.

Be cautious around flowing waters and especially at creek crossings.

Visitors heading to Lake Como will need a recreation pass for parking. Passes are $5 per vehicle or $30 for a season pass and are available at all Forest Service offices, and area retailers including Mr. T’s and People’s Market in Darby, Angler’s Roost, Lone Pine and Riverside Conoco, and Town Pump South in Hamilton, and on-site at the recreation area.

There have been bear sightings near some recreation sites. People are reminded to secure all unattended food and attractants and to keep a clean camp. Keep tents and sleeping bags free of odors, avoid cooking smelly foods, and don’t sleep in the same clothes you wore while cooking. For more information about recreating safely in bear country visit www.bebearaware.org.

Road Updates & Closures



Lost Horse Road #429 on the Darby/Sula Ranger District is open and suitable for high-clearance vehicles. Trailers are not recommended.

The Magruder Road Corridor between Darby, MT and Elk City, ID is still inaccessible due to snow. Nez Perce Pass is open to Paradise Campground. Contact the West Fork Ranger District for road updates. Magruder Road is suitable for high-clearance vehicles only. Travelers are advised to carry a chainsaw in case of a fallen tree on the road and should be aware that there is no cell phone coverage or services for 120 miles. As a caution for travelers when the route opens, there is only unleaded gas available in Elk City, no diesel.

Thunder Mountain Road (Forest Road #5685) closure at milepost 1.1 (approximately 8 miles from Hughes Creek Road intersection). The road is impassable due to ongoing culvert replacement. The loop from Hughes to Beaver Creek cannot be driven. Signs are posted to inform the public.

White Stallion Road (Forest Road #273) remains closed at the Sleeping Child Road intersection due to ongoing bridge replacement. Loop from Rye Creek to Sleeping Child cannot be driven due to this closure. Signs are posted to inform the public.

Holiday Office Closure



Forest Service offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the federal holiday. Please call your local ranger station ahead of time to obtain a firewood permit, request forest maps, or ask any questions you may have before visiting the Bitterroot National Forest.

Bitterroot National Forest Offices

