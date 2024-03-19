Bitterroot National Forest looking for volunteer campground hosts  

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve as onsite camp hosts this summer.

The Darby-Sula Ranger District is looking for a camp host for Spring Gulch Campground and the Stevensville Ranger District has openings for camp hosts at Charles Waters Campground and Blodgett Campground.

Forest officials note there are no water or septic hook-ups at Blodgett Campground.

Campground hosts play an important role in assisting with the management of these areas and working directly with the public, a news release notes.

Typical duties include informing visitors of recreational opportunities, answering questions from visitors, monitoring campground sites for fee compliance, recording daily occupancy levels, maintaining campground facilities and more.

Hosts are provided with a designated camping spot. Depending on the site, water, sewer, and electric hook-ups may be available.

People interested in serving as campground hosts on the Bitterroot National Forest can visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/bitterroot/workingtogether/volunteering for more information.