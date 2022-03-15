Bitterroot National Forest seeking volunteer campground hosts

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is looking volunteers to serve as onsite camp hosts this summer.

The Darby/Sula Ranger District is looking for a camp host for the Lower Como Campground within the Lake Como Recreation Area. The Stevensville Ranger District also has an opening for a camp host at Blodgett Campground in Hamilton. Please be aware that there is no water or electricity at Blodgett Campground.

Bitterroot National Forest officials note that "campground hosts play an important role in assisting with the management of these areas and working directly with the public." Volunteers receive a modest daily stipend to cover living expenses.

People who are interested in serving as a campground host can visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/bitterroot/workingtogether/volunteering. For more information or contact Shannon Harris at the Darby/Sula Ranger District at shannon.harris@usda.gov or 406-821-3913 or Caleb George at the Stevensville Ranger District at caleb.george@usda.gov or 406-777-5461.