Campground improvement project planned at Lake Como

HAMILTON — Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) and the Bitterroot National Forest are partnering on a campground maintenance and improvement project this week.

The work will occur on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at Rock Creek Horse Camp at Lake Como.

Campground maintenance is planned along with a general cleanup of the campground. Volunteers will also be replacing fire rings and picnic table planks, and spreading new gravel.

Crews and stock will be staying at the campground and the public should be on alert and watch out for workers and animals in the area.

Funding for the project was made possible through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) of 2020.

The GAOA established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) to address priority deferred maintenance projects on federal lands.

