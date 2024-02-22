Corey’s Dance fundraiser to help Bitterroot shooting victim

FLORENCE — Friends of a man who was shot during what court documents say was a domestic assault are helping him with expenses by holding a fundraising event on Thursday night in the Bitterroot.

Corey's Dance begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Rustic Hut in Florence with a country dance lesson and then live music by the Western Front Band. There will also be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses, food and drink specials, and prizes.

"Corey loves to dance and he's actually very good. He came to my dance class [for the first time] when he was a shy, quiet, young 20-year-old. He just got better and better and he loved it. He just blossomed into this humble, kind hardworking man," said event leader and country dance teacher Cathy Clark. "He continued to excel at dance, was on several of my dance teams, and helped teach my beginner dance classes."

"Corey needs a lot of help. He’s got a two-year-old son. He’s got a ranch, livestock. He’s not able to work for an undetermined amount of time. This is how we are in Montana; we take care of our own,” said Clark.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to help with Corey Longbottom's recovery. Everyone is welcome to come support Corey and the Rustic Hut is eager to host.

The Rustic Hut is located on U.S. Highway 93 South in Florence.