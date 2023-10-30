Corvallis annual trunk or treat returns in time for Halloween

CORVALLIS — Trunk or treat has become more and more popular over the years as a way to ensure a safe Halloween night for kids, — and the popularity has reached Western Montana.

Corvallis will host their annual trunk-or-treat event on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, on Main Street.

The event will last from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. where local organizations and businesses will hand out candy to kids.

There will be contests and raffles, as well as games on the front lawn of Corvallis High School.

There are several organizations participating, including Bowers Market, Ravalli Family Eye Care, and Corvallis American Legion Post 91.

For more information, you can visit the Corvallis School District Facebook page.

