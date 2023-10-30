Watch Now
Corvallis annual trunk or treat returns in time for Halloween

Claire Peterson/MTN News
Corvallis will host a community trunk or treat event on Main Street on October 31, 2023.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 19:09:26-04

CORVALLIS — Trunk or treat has become more and more popular over the years as a way to ensure a safe Halloween night for kids, — and the popularity has reached Western Montana.

Corvallis will host their annual trunk-or-treat event on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, on Main Street.

The event will last from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. where local organizations and businesses will hand out candy to kids.

There will be contests and raffles, as well as games on the front lawn of Corvallis High School.

There are several organizations participating, including Bowers Market, Ravalli Family Eye Care, and Corvallis American Legion Post 91.

For more information, you can visit the Corvallis School District Facebook page.

