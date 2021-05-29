Corvallis Memorial Day event returns in full to start second century

CORVALLIS — A year after the pandemic put a partial halt to the 100th celebration of one of Montana's oldest Memorial Day parades, veterans in Corvallis are returning with a full schedule to begin the "second century".

Last year the Corvallis Memorial Day parade continued, but with the only official entry being the actual marching American Legion unit because of concerns over COVID. However, that didn't keep everyone home, as some Corvallis residents did their best to social distance, but still honor those who've given their lives to protect our freedoms.

Monday at 10 am, American Legion Post #91 and Auxiliary Unit #91 will hold the 101st parade with the theme "Let Freedom Ring", keeping the tradition started by returning Bitterroot soldiers after World War 1.

Following the parade through town, there will be a ceremony at the Corvallis cemetery naming the veterans who served all the way back to the mid-1800s. A wreath will then be dropped in the Bitterroot River at the Woodside Bridge and the public is welcome to attend.

