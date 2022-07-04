Crews battle laundromat fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON – Fire officials say a fire outside a laundromat in Hamilton on Saturday may have been sparked by fireworks.

The Hamilton Fire Department stated in a social media post that the blaze started a little after 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.

Crews arrived to find a tree on fire and a sign on the business also burning.

Firefighters knocked the flames down before they damaged more than an overhang on the building.

An investigation into the blaze is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100.