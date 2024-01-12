Crews battle structure fire in Corvallis

CORVALLIS — Crews battled a Thursday afternoon structure fire in the Corvallis area.

The Corvallis Rural Fire District along with the Pinesdale Fire Department were called out at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fully involved working fire and requested mutual aid from the Victor Volunteer Fire Department and the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department.

Corvallis Rural Fire District Several fire departments responded on January 11, 2024, to battle a structure fire in the Corvallis area.

Crews began working to knock down the fire and then asked for mutual aid from the Darby Volunteer Fire Department and the Stevensville Rural Fire District.

A social media post states everyone inside the residence evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately five hours.