VICTOR — Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in Victor on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at approximately 2 p.m.

The Corvallis, Victor, Pinesdale, and Stevensville fire departments all responded to the call

A social media post states all people evacuated from the home and the fire was quickly put out.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will additional information as it becomes available.