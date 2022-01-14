Darby Rodeo gets grant to improve facilities

DARBY — While we may have snow on the ground right now, this is the time of year when the Darby Rodeo Association makes changes and this year, those changes mean more people will have access to enjoy the rodeo.

The Darby Rodeo was awarded a grant by the Montana Department of Tourism thanks to help from community members and businesses. Thanks to the "bed tax," the Darby Rodeo Association was awarded just under $114,000 in grant money to better the arena, facility, and get new bleachers.

"We're gonna install two new sets of bleachers," said Darby Rodeo Association Board of Directors member Lyod Rennaker. "One on the west side, one on the east side of our rodeo arena. And one of the biggest deals for me is we're going to add Handicap Wheelchair accessible seating that we've had an area that's not great, but now they're going to have a great front-row seat for all the rodeo events that we do."

Darby Rodeo Association Board of Directors member Lyod Rennaker discusses improvements

You can see those new amenities for yourself at the end of May when the first rodeo kicks off the season.