Darby Schools moving to remote learning

The Darby School District is transitioning to remote learning.

“Darby School has reached a point where we do not have enough employees to operate the school,” Superintendent Chris Toynbee stated in a letter to parents. “We lake teachers, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers and we do not have enough substitutes to keep the school open.”

Distance learning is currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday for all Darby School students. Thursday and Friday were already scheduled as days off this week. School is expected to return to –n=person learning on Monday, Oct. 25.

Toynbee added that at this time, all sporting events and practices will continue as scheduled.

