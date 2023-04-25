Debate over proposed Darby development project continuing

DARBY - The heated debate about a proposed development in Darby continues to move forward.

The town council is meeting Tuesday night and will possibly vote yes or no on a proposed resort.

The Bitterroot Resort at Darby would feature a hotel, casino, bar, and pool house.

Many residents are worried because it's right across the street from Darby's high school and elementary school.

The Darby Town Council will take public comments on Tuesday night.

MTN News spoke with the developer Brooks Pace about the project.

He said he's moved the bar 200 more feet from the school, hoping that that is enough to make local residents happy enough to accept the project.

The town council meeting begins at 6 p.m.