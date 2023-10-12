Watch Now
Field of Screams returns to Victor in time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and one spot in Victor is ready to spook you.
The Montana Field of Screams on U.S. Highway 93 is open for its 23rd year.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 18:48:26-04

VICTOR — Halloween is just around the corner and one spot in Victor is ready to spook you.

The Montana Field of Screams on U.S. Highway 93 is open for its 23rd year.

They have fall festivities like daytime wagon rides and children can enjoy happy haunts like the decorated corn maze and playground.

Race against the clock in a thrilling escape room -- or run away from zombies, hidden clowns, and a chainsaw man in the corn fields on weekend nights.

For those a bit more scared of what lurks in the dark, a new attraction offers a haunted house without the jump scares on Monday nights.

Click here to learn more about what you can expect at Montana Field of Screams.

