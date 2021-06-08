Florence Carlton School moves board meeting online over firearms concerns

FLORENCE — Tuesday night's Florence Carlton School District board meeting will be held virtually.

According to a social media post, the decision was made due to "reports that individuals will be bringing firearms onto school property tonight for our meeting."

"We will be moving the meeting to an online format only due to concerns about the safety and welfare of our community, staff, and board members," the post continues.

The meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., will now be held via zoom. Click here to view the school board agenda.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95518731008?pwd=emFQZ1piMTQ3aXE4NnFJaU1Va25sUT09

Meeting ID: 955 1873 1008

Passcode: m25CZ9

or

Dial by your location 1-346- 248-7799 1-669-900-6833 1-253-215-8782

