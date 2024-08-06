Watch Now
Lightning sparks fire that destroys home in Florence

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home of Lower Woodchuck Road on Monday night
Zach Volheim/MTN News
A home off Lower Woodchuck Road in Florence caught fire after being struck by lightning on August 5, 2024.
FLORENCE — A Florence family lost their home after a lightning strike set their home on fire.

Emergency dispatchers received a call of a structure fire off Lower Woodchuck Road on Monday at around 8 p.m.

The fire was reported by one of the neighbors as no one was in the home at the time. There were several pets at the home that did not make it out. A cat is still missing.

The Florence Rural Fire District responded to the call and requested mutual aid from the Corvallis, Stevensville, Pinesdale and Three Mile fire departments along with the Missoula Rural Fire District.

Crews were on the scene until 4 a.m. putting out the fire, although by the time they arrived the home was already majorly burned. Fire crews returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

“Next steps will really be up to the homeowner. We’ll brief them on what we’ve done, the hazards and then it’s just going to be up to the homeowner. Their insurance companies to decide what they’re going to do with the house,” said Florence Rural Fire District spokesman John Ames.

Overall, the majority of the home burned in the fire. All but a few paintings and other items were able to be salvaged.

