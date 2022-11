STEVENSVILLE – Fort Owen State Park near Stevensville is closed for the winter season and will reopen on March 1, 2023.

The seasonal closure includes all parklands, parking areas and buildings.

Montana Fish, WIldlife and Parks notes the nearby John Owen Fishing Access Site is separate from the state park and remains open year-round.

For more information on Fort Owen State Park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/fort-owen.