Fort Owen State Park reopens for the season March 1

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
Fort Owen State Park near Stevensville
Posted at 4:42 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 18:47:22-05

STEVENSVILLE – Fort Owen State Park near Stevensville opens for the season on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The park will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Fort Owen features the original site of Montana's first Catholic Church.
In 1850 John Owen transformed the mission into a trading post for all peoples.

Fort Owen is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and allows visitors to explore historic buildings.

Additional information about Fort Owen State Park can be found at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/fort-owen.

