Fort Owen State Park to reopen to the public July 1

STEVENSVILLE — Fort Owen State Park near Stevensville will reopen to the public on July 1.

The state park has been temporarily closed since October 2020 to allow for public access improvements.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) acquired just under one acre of land adjacent to Fort Owen in November of 2020.

This addition now provides improved public access, parking to accommodate individuals and larger groups while also allowing for clearer separation of park property from neighboring private lands.

During the park closure, FWP conducted an inventory of cultural resources that informed the design of the new parking area.

FWP notes Fort Owen State Park is the site of many “firsts” in Montana history and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Thursday, July 1.