HAMILTON — The Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department will host a brick-and-mortar fundraiser Wednesday night at Brewskis in Hamilton from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The money raised will go to the Shamples family, who recently lost their home of 13 years to an electrical fire in Hamilton.

The family lost their two dogs and the house was a complete loss.

Frank Shambles himself is a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, so his community has come together to help his family back on their feet.