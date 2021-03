Windy weather has caused some scattered power outages in the Bitterroot Valley.

The Ravali Electric Co-op was reporting a total of 361 members were in. The dark as of 9 a.m. on Monday.

The bulk of the outages are being reported in the Sula and Darby areas.

A total of 250 members in Sula and 102 in Darby were without power.

