Hamilton celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

HAMILTON — It may have been cold outside but the giant menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah kept everybody who attended warm.

Rabbi Chezky Vogel led the group in prayer as he lit the first candle.

"There’s a lot of joy through unity when you get together with other people, when you share, that obviously enhances the celebration," Vogel told MTN News.

On Hannukah, Jews all over the world light candles for eight days to commemorate a miracle from long ago when oil that was supposed to last for one single day lasted for eight days in the temple.

It's a holiday that celebrates finding light in the dark.

“I used to live in places where there was a really, really big Jewish community and it didn’t feel very close-knit because there’s so many different Jewish groups so many different things that you can choose from," said Leah Bernstein who is newer to the Bitterroot Valley. "But in a small town, you don’t have many options but people look out for each other," she explained, emphasizing the close-knit feel of the Hamilton Jewish community.

Along with the candle lighting, there was traditional fried Hannukah food like jelly donuts and latkes —which are potato pancakes.

Bernstein's favorite tradition is making the holiday food with friends and family.

“I really enjoy being able to make latkes with my friends with my friends and it’s a whole big ordeal you have to shred all the potatoes and carrots and cook everything in oil. It’s just a fun tradition to be able to do with friends and loved ones.”

The night in Hamilton closed with traditional songs, spinning tops called dreidels to play with, and lots of holiday joy.

Hanukkah celebrations and candle lightings will continue around the globe until nightfall on December 15, 2023.