Hamilton man dies in head-on crash in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID — A man from Hamilton died in a Monday morning accident on US Highway 93 in Idaho.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) reports the crash happened just before 9:15 a.m. north of Mackay, Idaho in Custer County.

ISP reports the 44-year-old man was driving north on US Highway 93 when his Toyota Corolla went off the road and overcorrected.

The vehicle crossed the center line and hit a southbound Toyota Sequoia head-on.

The victim — who was thrown from the vehicle — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Sequoia was taken to an area hospital.

Neither were wearing seatbelts according to ISP.

The crash closed Highway 93 for approximately five hours.