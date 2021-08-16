Hamilton residents asked to conserve power

HAMILTON — NorthWestern Energy (NWE) is asking customers in Hamilton to conserve electric use now.

One of two substation transformers must be replaced due to an equipment problem, and the single transformer serving Hamilton customers is near capacity.

Hamilton residents are being asked to limit the use of air conditioning and appliances such as washers and dryers and turning off lights.

NWE notes reducing electric demand now may prevent service interruptions for NorthWestern Energy’s Hamilton-area customers. The equipment repairs are expected to be complete by 9 p.m. on Monday.

Hamilton customers seeking additional information can contact are asked to contact (406) 542-5932.

