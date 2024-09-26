Hamilton Schools Superintendent Tom Korst stepping down

HAMILTON — After 27 years in education, 13 of those in Hamilton, Superintendent Tom Korst is stepping down.

Korst told MTN that he loves the school district but as his kids are getting ready to attend college, he too wanted to look at different opportunities.

He shared that he will become a youth program director for Western Montana Mental Health.

Korst explained that his focus remains on education as he will help provide schools access to counseling and other resources.

His last day is set for October 31, 2024.

He said the district is in good hands while the board looks for a new superintendent.