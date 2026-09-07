BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST — Western Montana has seen heavy rainfall recently and hazards could come with more on the way.

That's why he Bitterroot National Forest (BNF) put a message on social media alerting the public about the potential for flooding and debris flows.

Heavy precipitation prompts warnings from Bitterroot National Forest

Storms can cause localized intense events.

In cities and towns, flash floods may happen at a moment’s notice.

Flooding in areas recently burned, from this fire season or ones prior, can push around large debris.

Trees, rocks, and other natural debris may slide onto roads blocking access to homes or recreation areas.

With the public safety notice, the Bitterroot National Forest also highlights that debris flowing in wilderness areas can be helpful.

They say that land disturbances can support vegetation species and generate gravel areas for spawning native fish.

The Forest Service wants people to use caution while recreating near recently burned areas.

If anyone sees a flood or debris slide, BNF says to send photos with the location and date to the nearest National Forest office.