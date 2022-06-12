Higher than usual water levels expected in Rock Creek, Ravalli County

The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reports that water levels in Rock Creek between Lake Como and the Bitterroot River are expected to reach higher than usual levels.

According to a social media post from the OEM, Lake Como is expected to reach the spillway within the next 24 hours.

The post said OEM and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating with the Bitterroot Irrigation District and the Bureau of Reclamation to monitor the situation, and there are no concerns with the Como Dam.

Due to recent heavy rains, Rock Creek is expected to be running at bank-full levels for the near future.

OEM asks the public to be mindful of the following safety precautions:

Do not approach areas of high water and flooding, including fishing accesses, area streams, ditches, and the Bitterroot River.

Ensure the safety of your children and animals by keeping them away from hazardous areas.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Observe any road closures or detours; they are in place for your safety.

Roadway hazards or flooding may be reported to the Ravalli County Road Department at 406-363-2733 or the Ravalli County 911 Center at 406-363-3033.

Dial 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

OEM can be contacted for further information during normal business hours at 406-375-6655.