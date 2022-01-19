Watch
Illness, lack of substitute teachers closes Hamilton school

Posted at 9:36 AM, Jan 19, 2022
HAMILTON — Hamilton Christain Academy (HCA) will be closed through Thursday due to illness among students and staff as well as a lack of substitute teachers.

“We have no known exposures of COVID-19 at HCA, so this closure is only precautionary, as we want to take preemptive measures to minimize the spread of any illnesses floating around,” a social media post states.

Fifth through eighth-grade students will still have their science fair prep day on Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hamilton Christain Academy.

