Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continues to investigate a Monday afternoon fatal officer-involved shooting at a Hamilton gas station.

The Hamilton Police Department responded to a call from employees of the store after a male suspect committed a robbery at the Riverside Conoco gas station.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says when police got there, the suspect threatened an officer with a weapon, and that's when the Hamilton Police Officer shot the suspect.

The man was given life saving measures before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

DCI's final report will go to the Ravalli County Attorney's Office for review and then a coroner’s inquest will be called where the facts of the case will be presented for a finding.

The Montana Department of Justice reports that dating back to 2016, the DCI has not responded to an officer-involved shooting in Ravalli County.

MTN reached out to Conoco Riverside for reaction to the incident. While they aren't commenting at this time, they told us they grateful for the community's support following the the situation.