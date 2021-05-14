Latest recall against Stevensville Mayor rejected by Ravalli County

HAMILTON — Ravalli County's Clerk and Recorder is rejecting the latest petitions to launch another recall campaign against Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey.

The petitions were filed last week by Dewey's opponents, once again accusing him of authorizing city contracts and spending without approval of the Town Council.

That's similar to the complaint that was filed last year which resulted in a recall election which Dewey survived on a close vote in November.

However, the Ravalli County Attorney's office reviewed the latest petitions and found they were "deficient".

Deputy County Attorney Clay Leland found a number of problems with the format of the petitions. But he also noted Montana law would require Dewey's critics to repay the county nearly 24-hundred dollars for last year's recall election costs, since a new recall is being filed within the 2-year limit.

Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg tells MTN because of that recommendation she's rejecting the petitions.

