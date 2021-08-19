Watch
Man passes away following Ravalli County crash

MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 19, 2021
MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 69-year-old man has passed away following a weekend motorcycle crash in Ravalli County.

MHP says the motorcyclist -- who was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash -- has passed away at a Missoula hospital.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle on Eastside Highway near Corvallis.

The man was taken to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital before being taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where he later passed away.

