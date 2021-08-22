Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital holding steady amid rising COVID cases

HAMILTON — MTN News continues to provide coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid a recent jump in cases statewide, we’re checking in with nearby hospitals to see the local impact.

In Hamilton, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital tells us they are not seeing the same overwhelm that Missoula hospitals are experiencing in terms of caseload.

"I don't think that we're seeing the same sort of level of, of workers being overwhelmed, that it sounds like they're seeing at St. Pat's in Missoula and maybe some other places so we're not seeing that," Christina Voyles, Marcus Daly Marketing Director said.

Ravalli County is reporting climbing vaccination rates. The county is at 48 percent fully vaccinated, just trailing behind a statewide rate of 49 percent. Meanwhile, the county is tracking 58 active cases.

“We are seeing more cases come into our hospital," Voyles said.

Voyles said the hospital is encouraging conversations between residents and staff about the COVID vaccine to explain risks and benefits. She said after a dip in cases when the vaccine was first circulated, cases are rising again within the facility.

"I did hear that from one of our folks on our nursing staff that we had to send someone to Kalispell, a potential COVID patient to Kalispell, because we didn't have space here due to other COVID cases. So we're definitely seeing that shift again,” Voyles said.

Ravalli County Public Health is continuing to trace confirmed positive cases in an effort to identify contacts. However, officials report the recent uptick may cause contact call delays.

MTN News will continue to keep you updated on the developing case surge.