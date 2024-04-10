Missing Billings man found safe in Ravalli County

BILLINGS — A Billings man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe and in good health, according to authorities.

Johnny Dell Maroney, 56, was found on foot by a Ravalli County deputy, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory had been issued by the Montana Department for Maroney.

He was believed to have left Billings around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, April 6, headed for the mountains or rural areas.

Billings police said at the time that he was suffering from a severe mental health crisis and was potentially hallucinating.

Maroney had been expected back by April 8.