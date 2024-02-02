Mountain lion activity reported in Hamilton park

HAMILTON — The City of Hamilton is issuing a warning about recent mountain lion activity that's been seen in a local park.
According to a social media post, there has been recent mountain lion activity and a sighting in Hieronymus Park.
People are asked to be vigilant and observe the following guidelines:
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Keep pets on a leash: Ensure the safety of your furry friends by always keeping them on a leash
- Avoid walking alone, if possible
- Avoid dawn and dusk: Mountain lions are more active during these times, so plan your visits accordingly.
People who encounter a mountain lion should do the following:
- Do not run
- Make yourself appear larger
- Yell, wave your arms, and throw objects
- Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact