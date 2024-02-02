Watch Now
Mountain lion activity reported in Hamilton park

Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 02, 2024
HAMILTON — The City of Hamilton is issuing a warning about recent mountain lion activity that's been seen in a local park.

According to a social media post, there has been recent mountain lion activity and a sighting in Hieronymus Park.

People are asked to be vigilant and observe the following guidelines:

  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Keep pets on a leash: Ensure the safety of your furry friends by always keeping them on a leash
  • Avoid walking alone, if possible
  • Avoid dawn and dusk: Mountain lions are more active during these times, so plan your visits accordingly.

People who encounter a mountain lion should do the following:

  • Do not run
  • Make yourself appear larger
  • Yell, wave your arms, and throw objects
  • Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact
