Watch
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

New K-9 on the job for Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office

Bob K9
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office
Bob K9
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:42:13-04

HAMILTON - "Bob" is now on the job with the Ravalli County Sheriff's Department. He’s the latest K9 Narcotics Detection Officer to join the force.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Bob is a Belgian Malinois who will partner with handler Deputy Colt Hudson.

The K9 and training was purchased with money from the Montana Department of Justice.

Bob is trained in the detection of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

He is also trained in tracking and article searches, according to a social media post.

Deputy Hudson and Bob completed a four-week training session and are now on patrol.

Bob joins K9 "Rico," who recently received additional training in suspect apprehension.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119