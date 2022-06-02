New K-9 on the job for Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON - "Bob" is now on the job with the Ravalli County Sheriff's Department. He’s the latest K9 Narcotics Detection Officer to join the force.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Bob is a Belgian Malinois who will partner with handler Deputy Colt Hudson.

The K9 and training was purchased with money from the Montana Department of Justice.

Bob is trained in the detection of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

He is also trained in tracking and article searches, according to a social media post.

Deputy Hudson and Bob completed a four-week training session and are now on patrol.

Bob joins K9 "Rico," who recently received additional training in suspect apprehension.