One person died in crash near Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — A 78-year-old Stevensville resident died in a Friday afternoon crash in the Bitterroot Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Secondary Highway 203.

The victim was attempting to pass another vehicle and lost control of the 1995 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The driver overcorrected several times causing the vehicle to eventually go off of the road and overturn, according to the MHP.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

