Open house planned to discuss Eastside Highway plans

STEVENSVILLE - The Montana Department of Transportation will be hosting a pair of open houses to discuss plans for the Eastside Highway.

The two events — which will contain the same information — will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

“We also held an open house last November,” District 1 Construction Engineer John Schmidt said. “Now, we have additional updated information we’d like to share with the community for this open house."

Reconstruction of the section of the highway will include widening the roadway from 24 feet to 44 feet, consisting of two 12-foot travel lanes, a 12-foot center two-way left-turn lane, and four-foot shoulders.

Additional improvements include the flattening of roadside slopes to improve safety and upgraded drainage features.

Sharp horizontal curves will be replaced with a large radius curve at Rathbun Lane and with a four-legged roundabout at Ambrose Creek Road.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024/2025. Planners are inviting people to learn more about updated design components, project progress, and future construction details.

The in-person open house will be held on Sept. 21 in the Lone Rock School Multi-Purpose Room.

While no formal presentation will be made, people can stop by any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to view display boards and talk directly to the project team.

The virtual open house will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. via Zoom, and registration is required. Anyone interested in attending may register here.

The event will feature a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Those who cannot attend but would like more information can email Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com or call (406) 207-4484 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.