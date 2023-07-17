Outdoor debris burning now banned in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - Ravalli County commissioners on Monday morning closed outdoor debris burning and suspended issuing burn permits until further notice.

Local fire managers met with commissioners to provide updates on the current and forecast fire danger conditions and recommended the closure.

While the burn ban is in effect, the burn permit system will be shut down and burn permits will not be able to be activated.

Recreational and cooking fires up to 48" are still allowed, as long as the fire is fully attended and completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving the area of the fire.

Local fire managers are asking for our community’s help in preventing human-caused fires.

People are asked to remember the following fire prevention tips:

