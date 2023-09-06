Outdoor debris burning reopens in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - Outdoor debris burning is once again allowed in Ravalli County.

Fall outdoor burning will be open on a day-to-day basis subject to current air quality restrictions and fire danger conditions until November 30, 2023.

Visit https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ to view the current burning status and obtain and activate burn permits at no cost.

Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management asks in a social media post not to call the 9-1-1 Center or the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about outdoor burning.