Plans for new Stevensville medical center unveiled

Administrators at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital are moving ahead with plans to open a new medical center in Stevensville.

Word of the move has been anticipated in recent weeks, and Wednesday MDMH released artist renderings for the new "Bitterroot Health-Stevensville" clinic. The 21,000 square foot facility will be just off Highway 93 on an 11-acre site at Kootenai Creek Road.

The new center will link Bitterroot Health doctors, medical teams and patients using the latest state-of-the-art technology. Services will include Primary Care, with 7-day-a-week walk-in and urgent care, Women's Health Services, Rehabilitation Services, lab services including X-ray, CT and ultrasound. Other speciality services will also use the clinic, which will also be able to accommodate ambulance services.

“Since our start, and our early roots in Hamilton, we have continued to expand, add specialties and services and grow to other areas in Ravalli County. We’re excited to bring more health care offerings to Stevensville,” said John Bishop, CEO of MDMH.

The new Stevensville location is part of the "next phase" of growth for MDMH, which announced it's re-branding as "Bitterroot Health" last month, part of efforts to extend services in the Bitterroot, while still maintaining the legacy with the hospital in Hamilton known as "Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital".

The new Stevensville medical center is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

