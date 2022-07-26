Possible human remains found in Bass Creek area

HAMILTON - Bitterroot National Forest officials have confirmed with MTN News that possible human remains were found Tuesday in the Bass Creek area.

Bitterroot National Forest spokesperson Tod McKay says a US Forest Service crew performing trail work in the Bass Creek area on the Stevensville Ranger District found the possible human remains at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

MTN News

McKay tells MTN News the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is currently in the area investigating.

MTN News has reached out to Ravalli County Sheriff's office for more information.

Developing story. Check back for updates