Prescribed burn planned for Threemile Wildlife Management Area near Stevensville

STYEVENSVILLE — A 95-acre prescribed burn is planned for Thursday, November 30, 2023, in the Threemile Wildlife Management Area (WMA), northeast of Stevensville.

The burn is expected to occur on Thursday, November 30 and people should expect to periodically see smoke in the area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) notes in a news release that "The treatment is aimed at creating a condition that would allow fire to burn at a low severity appropriate for the habitat type, reduce susceptibility to bark beetle infestations, and promote aspen growth and regeneration."

The project is a cooperative effort between Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Bitterroot National Forest, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible from many places in the Bitterroot Valley, including from U.S. Highway 93.

However, officials note that precipitation expected in the area beginning on Friday is expected to minimize the duration of smoke from the project.