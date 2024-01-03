Public can comment on proposed Ravalli County development Wednesday

HAMILTON — Ravalli County residents can give public comment on a proposed subdivision to be built northeast of Hamilton on Wednesday night.

The proposed Sapphire Heights Subdivision is a 12-lot major subdivision on 121 acres with lot sizes ranging from five to 18 acres for single residential use.

The proposed lots will be served by individual septic systems and individual wells to provide domestic irrigation water to each lot.

Residents who live nearby say construction would directly affect water flow and require a change in water rights among residents in the area that have stood for over 100 years.

The Ravalli County Planning Department meets at 7 p.m. in the Hamilton City Council Chambers.